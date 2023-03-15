Fans Concerned About Young M.A's Health After New Video Appears Online [Photos + Video]

Young M.A has some of her fans in a frenzy over a video she and her barber shared, but the “OOOUUU” rapper is reassuring anyone worried about her health.

On Tuesday (March 14), an initial clip surfaced on the internet, showing the Brooklyn rhymer in what appears to be comedian and celebrity barber @fatsdabarber’s chair, getting a shape-up and her dreadlocks retwisted. In the short video, shared by Instagram blog @gossipofthecity, there is a before-and-after of Young M.A getting her hair done. However, what fans have expressed worry about is her physical appearance and if M.A may be battling some sort of health issues.

Young M.A also began trending on Twitter, with some fans extending prayers and sharing gentle messages.

One person said, “God bless you young ma, I declare and decree love and health over your body amen.”

Another wrote, “Whatever Young MA has going on is honestly none of our business. Now is not the time to speculate or speak negatively. Just wish her well and let it be.”

Another Twitter user brought attention to the barber posting the video of Young M.A to social media, writing, “That barber is completely f**kin wrong and unethical!!! Young MA whole body language looked like she ain’t wanna be recorded and you posted that s**t?”

Young M.A has not spoken out on the circulating video and her Instagram page has been wiped clean. She did, however, repost the barber’s IG Story video, which shows her in the barber chair after receiving her shapeup.