Fall From Grace: Tori Spelling Staying at $100 a Night Motel With Five Kids After Dean McDermott Separation

Tori Spelling has come long way since growing up in the iconic $165 million mansion owned by her television mogul father Aaron Spelling, who provided his daughter with a pampered upbringing.

via: Radar Online

Spelling has been allegedly staying at a Los Angeles motel that’s $100 per night with her five children following her separation from her husband, Dean McDermott, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The 50-year-old actress was photographed walking down the roadside motel stairs on Saturday. She was later accompanied by her children — 16-year-old Liam, 15-year-old Stella, 11-year-old Hattie, ten-year-old Finn, and six-year-old Beau — with one of them rolling a suitcase.

In the photos obtained by Daily Mail, Tori looked somber as she held onto her kids’ hands and walked through the parking lot.

Tori — who famously only inherited $800k of her dad’s estimated $600 million fortune — showcased her post-breakup body in a black cropped t-shirt, making it impossible to miss her six-pack.

She paired the revealing look with blue pants and sneakers.

Despite the cheap stay, her kids seemed to be in good spirits. The motel life seems like an interesting move considering Tori was caught arriving at her friend’s house with luggage and her children in June — days after Dean moved boxes into a storage unit.

As RadarOnline.com exclusively reported, Tori and Dean have been toying with the D-word since 2020, with sources close to the couple telling us the end of their marriage was “imminent.”

Dean confirmed their split in a lengthy Instagram post before abruptly deleting the message.

“It’s with great sadness and a very very heavy heart that after 18 years together and 5 amazing children, that @torispelling and I have decided to go our separate ways, and start a new journey of our own,” Dean posted last month.

“We will continue to work together as loving parents and guide and love our children through this difficult time.”

Despite bizarrely deleting the announcement, sources shared that Dean “serious” about ending their marriage.

“He took down the post because Tori didn’t want him to keep it up,” they revealed at the time. “But he’s packing his bags and is 100 percent serious about it.”

Their separation comes as no surprise, as RadarOnline.com told you first — Tori was preparing to file for divorce last year, with sources telling us their marriage had been on the rocks for a while and Dean’s addiction to intimacy was wearing thin.

“Tori and Dean have been done for about three months now. To their credit, they tried… they really tried. But Dean’s sex addiction became too much for Tori,” one source shared. “He absolutely did not cheat, but he just wants sex all the time.”