Ezra Miller Thanks Warners Leadership at ‘The Flash’ Premiere for “Grace and Discernment and Care,” After Long History of Misconduct

Ezra Miller made their first public appearance Monday after facing some upheaval last year.

via: The Hollywood Reporter

“I love you, maestro. I think you are amazing, and I think your work is monumental,” Miller said, addressing director Andy Muschietti in their first public comments since August 2022. Last year, they cited “complex mental health issues” in a blanket apology for past behavior, which included trespassing and choking a woman in Iceland in an incident caught on video.

Miller met with Warners film bosses Pamela Abdy and Michael De Luca after that apology, and on Monday night, Miller thanked them, along with Zack Snyder and Deborah Snyder, who initially cast them as The Flash back in 2014.

Along with Abdy and De Luca, Miller also thanked Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav “and the dynamic duo — Peter Safran and James Gunn — for your grace and discernment and care in the context of my life and in bringing this moment actually to fruition.”

Miller has done no press for the film, and as with many things The Flash, it was not a typical Hollywood premiere. Though stars and executives walked the carpet, the premiere did not feature interviews with talent.

Over the past two years, Miller has been at the center of arrests and controversy, here’s a timeline.

APRIL 2020

On April 6, 2020, a brief video clip surfaced on social media in which Miller appears to choke a female fan outside a bar in central Reykjavik, Iceland. “Oh, you wanna fight? That’s what you wanna do?” A source at the bar told Variety that a group of “pushy” fans had confronted Miller, who’d lost their temper.

JANUARY 2022

Miller delivered a cryptic message aimed at a Ku Klux Klan chapter in North Carolina. Said the actor in a Jan. 27 video he posted to Instagram: “Look, if y’all want to die, I suggest just killing yourselves with your own guns. OK? Otherwise, keep doing exactly what you’re doing right now — and you know what I am talking about — then, you know, we’ll do it for you, if that’s really what you want. Talk to you soon, OK. Bye.” It was never determined what prompted the message.

MARCH 2022

In downtown Hilo on the Big Island of Hawaii, police were called March 19, 2022, to a dispute in which Miller was cited for obstructing a highway. Police claimed they were “uncooperative and refused to leave the area and continued to obstruct a sidewalk.”

Later that month, on March 28, the Hawaii County Police Department arrested and charged Miller with disorderly conduct and harassment after they allegedly yelled obscenities and became agitated with patrons at a Honolulu karaoke bar. Miller is alleged to have attempted to rip a microphone away from one woman and to have lunged at a man. The actor posted bail and was released.

The next day, a Hilo couple filed a temporary restraining order (later dropped) against Miller, contending the actor had burst into their bedroom, threatened to kill them and then taken a passport and wallet from one of them.

APRIL 2022

Miller was again arrested in Hawaii on April 19, 2022, this time on suspicion of second-degree assault. The incident occurred at a residence in P?hoa on the Big Island. According to local police, Miller “became irate after being asked to leave and reportedly threw a chair, striking a 26-year-old female on the forehead, resulting in an approximate half-inch cut.”

TikTok creator Mia Solange, who uses they/them pronouns, referred to an alleged intimate relationship with Miller. “You took everything from me. Ezra M***er is not a good human. And I can finally say so without being terrified. #abuser,” they wrote.

JUNE 2022

On June 7, parents of 18-year-old Tokata Iron Eyes, an Indigenous environmental activist and member of the Standing Rock Sioux tribe, requested a protective order against Miller on behalf of their offspring. The pair met when Tokata was 12 and Miller was 23. The parents contend that under Miller’s influence, Tokata, who’s nonbinary, was introduced to illicit drugs including LSD, dropped out of a private school in Massachusetts and was flown around the world, including to Hawaii and to the London studio where Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them was filmed. Tokata has publicly pushed back, posting on Instagram: “My choices are my own.”

Separately, a judge granted another protective order to a Massachusetts mother on behalf of her 12-year-old child, who’s nonbinary, against Miller. The decision, granted June 15, noted that “there is a substantial likelihood of immediate danger of harassment.”

AUGUST 2022

Miller was charged Aug. 8 with felony burglary in Vermont, where the actor resides, after allegedly lifting bottles of alcohol from an unoccupied local home in May.

Vermont State Police repeatedly attempted to serve a 25-year-old mother of three young children with an emergency order, demanding Aug. 9 their removal from her care and Miller’s home, due to concern over their safety. Miller has asserted that the family hasn’t lived with them for months. But law enforcement believes that their service attempts are being evaded. Neighbors claim the family, who are from Hawaii, have been in danger, in part due to unsecured guns on the farm property.

On Aug. 15, Miller released a statement from a representative that they were seeking help.

After all of that he gets a second chance, yet another actor facing an allegation loses it all.