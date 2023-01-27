Exclusive: ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ Has Another New Friend in the Mix [Photos]

‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ is almost finished taping season 15 — but it appears there’s one more friend that’s being thrown in the mix.
Kenya Moore had a big ‘Hair Spa’ event for her hair care line Friday night and brought along a new face.
Her name is Akilah Coleman and sources exclusively tell lovebscott.com that she’s “been filming with Kenya a lot.”
Akilah is model and philanthropist — and she’s married to NFL running back Tevin Coleman. Tevin once played for the Atlanta Falcons, but is currently playing for the San Francisco 49ers.
The two are parents to 5-year-old twins, Nezerah and Nazaneen.
Akilah and Tevin both use their platforms to raise awareness and create conversation around sickle cell disease, as their daughter Nazaneen lives with the condition.
It’s unclear how frequently we’ll see Akilah mixing and mingling with the rest of the ladies this season, but as we’ve learned from other ‘Housewives’ franchises – never underestimate how much a ‘friend’ can impact the group dynamic.
Speaking of friends, lovebscott.com exclusively confirmed that Cynthia Bailey was taping as a friend at her own leisure and she was spotted at Kenya’s event alongside season 13 friend Latoya Ali.
As it stands now, ‘RHOA’ season 15 will consist of full-time housewives Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore, Shereé Whitfield, Sanya Richards-Ross, Marlo Hampton, and Drew Sidora — and a new peach or two.
Are you looking forward to it?