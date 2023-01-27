Exclusive: ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ Has Another New Friend in the Mix [Photos]

‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ is almost finished taping season 15 — but it appears there’s one more friend that’s being thrown in the mix.



Kenya Moore had a big ‘Hair Spa’ event for her hair care line Friday night and brought along a new face.

Her name is Akilah Coleman and sources exclusively tell lovebscott.com that she’s “been filming with Kenya a lot.”

Akilah is model and philanthropist — and she’s married to NFL running back Tevin Coleman. Tevin once played for the Atlanta Falcons, but is currently playing for the San Francisco 49ers.

The two are parents to 5-year-old twins, Nezerah and Nazaneen.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akilah Murib Coleman (@ak.gobang)

Akilah and Tevin both use their platforms to raise awareness and create conversation around sickle cell disease, as their daughter Nazaneen lives with the condition.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akilah Murib Coleman (@ak.gobang)

It’s unclear how frequently we’ll see Akilah mixing and mingling with the rest of the ladies this season, but as we’ve learned from other ‘Housewives’ franchises – never underestimate how much a ‘friend’ can impact the group dynamic.

Speaking of friends, lovebscott.com exclusively confirmed that Cynthia Bailey was taping as a friend at her own leisure and she was spotted at Kenya’s event alongside season 13 friend Latoya Ali.

As it stands now, ‘RHOA’ season 15 will consist of full-time housewives Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore, Shereé Whitfield, Sanya Richards-Ross, Marlo Hampton, and Drew Sidora — and a new peach or two.

Are you looking forward to it?