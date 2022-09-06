Eve Shares Family Photos of Baby Son Wilde and Her Stepchildren Enjoying Vacation in Ibiza

Eve took to Instagram to share a reel of her family — including 6-month-old Wilde Wolf — comprised of photos and clips from their recent vacation to Ibiza.

The Reel quickly flashes through photos from her trip with husband Maximillion Cooper, their son Wilde Wolf, and Maximillion’s four older children — son Cash, 16, and daughters Mini, 14, Jagger, 18, and Lotus, 20 — from a previous relationship.

“Missing #ibiza [emojis],” she captioned the post.

