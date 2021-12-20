'Euphoria' Season 2 Trailer Gets Even Darker as Zendaya's Rue Carries a Suitcase Full of Drugs [Video]

Things may be going from bad to worse for Euphoria’s Rue Bennett.

The HBO hit’s official trailer, released on Monday, appears to pick up right where things concluded in season 1, which wrapped in August 2019. Rue relapsed in the finale episode and in season 2, she is forced to face the aftermath of her actions.

At one point, Rue’s pal and crush Jules Vaughn (Hunter Schafer) asks: “When’d you relapse?”

Meanwhile, Rue’s sponsor Ali (Colman Domingo) begins to question her and catches her coming out of a building with luggage. So, Rue. The $64,000 question is what’s in the suitcase?” Ali asks.

Rue also appears to have made a questionable new friend, who is seen pouring out unidentifiable pills into his hand. “You’re my new favorite person,” she says tells him.

Later in the trailer, Rue informs some of her pals of an “amazing plan” she’s concocted. And while audiences aren’t directly informed of her idea, a woman at one point asks if someone is “ready to do some business.”

Flashes of an unknown person holding a gun, a swarm of police vehicles and Rue getting snatched up are shown in the trailer as well.

But Rue isn’t the only Euphoria character facing hardships. Through tears, Cassie Howard (Sydney Sweeney) defends herself against some of her classmates in a school bathroom.

“You guys can all judge me if you want,” Cassie says. “But I do not care! I have never, ever been happier!”

Jacob Elordi’s character, Nate Jacobs, is seen purchasing alcoholic beverages in one scene and in the next, he’s screaming at a woman.

Euphoria premiered on HBO in 2019, though its second season was delayed amid the COVID-19 pandemic. During the offseason, Zendaya, 25, won a primetime Emmy for her performance.

Zendaya is the youngest actress to win within the outstanding lead actress in a drama series category, beating out Jennifer Aniston, Olivia Colman, Jodie Comer, Laura Linney and Sandra Oh.

“I know that this feels like a really weird time to be celebrating, but I just want to say that there is hope in the young people out there,” she said at the time. “I know that our TV show doesn’t always feel like a great example of that, but there is hope in the young people, and I just want to say to all my peers out there doing the work in the streets: I see you, I admire you, I thank you.”

Previously teasing the show’s sophomore run, series creator Sam Levinson hinted at the darker storylines to come.

“It’s such a brutal season,” Levinson, 36, told Vogue U.K. in its October 2021 issue. “And what I love the most about Z is she’s able to go to those dark places and then as soon as I call cut, she’s hanging out behind the monitor, eating Cheesecake Factory and cracking jokes. She’s also family. We just shoot the shit all day. We talk about the show, the characters, life, movies, politics. She’s one of the most grounded human beings I know.”

Season 2 of Euphoria premieres Jan. 9 on HBO and HBO Max. Watch the trailer below.