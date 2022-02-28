‘Euphoria’ Becomes the Second-Most Watched Series on HBO

‘Euphoria’ Season 2 was a massive hit for HBO.

via Complex:

Variety reports last night’s season finale pulled in a series-high 6.6 million viewers. Season 2 episodes of the Sam Levinson-created series are currently averaging 16 million viewers, making it the network’s second-most watched show since 2004, trailing only Game of Thrones. But that’s not all. Deadline reports that Euphoria is now the most-tweeted about show of the decade in the United States, according to Twitter.

It’s the latest in a long list of accomplishments for the second season of Euphoria.

The season premiere accumulated 13.1 million viewers across HBO and HBO Max in the weeks that followed its initial Jan. 9 air date. By the fourth episode, viewership numbers for Season 2 were up nearly 100 percent compared to the first season.

HBO announced that Euphoria had been renewed for a third season. However, as star and executive producer Zendaya celebrated the Season 2 finale Sunday night, she acknowledged viaInstagram that the series wouldn’t be back “for a while.” Levinson’s latest project, The Idol, which was co-created by Reza Fahim and The Weeknd, is in production at the moment.

The six-episode series stars Lily-Rose Depp and Troye Sivan, as well as Elizabeth Berkley Lauren (Saved by the Bell), Nico Hiraga (Booksmart), Melanie Liburd (Power Book II: Ghost), Anne Heche, and Tunde Adebimpe of the band TV on the Radio. The Idol tells the story of a “self-help guru and leader of a modern-day cult, who develops a complicated relationship with an up-and-coming pop idol.”

As for Zendaya, she’s rumored to begin filming Dune: Part Two in July. Even though she appearedin the first film for a total of seven minutes, her character promises to take on a more prominent role in the next installment.

That’s big news! Sam Levinson, Zendaya, and everyone involved should be super proud.