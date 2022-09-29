Erykah Badu Praises Kanye West: ‘No One Is More Beautiful and Kind’

Erykah Badu is still very much team Kanye West.

via Complex:

“Art kids.. Badu x Ye supporting our friend @riccardotisci17 [Burberry CCO Riccardo Tisci] – london fashion week 22,” she wrote alongside a photo of her with Ye. “by the way … Let me tell you about my friend Ye. No one is more beautiful and kind and creative. Was there at his mama home going … IN ESSENCE.. We all want the same thing .. to be loved and to work with pride . Thanks for fighting for us and for your self most of all .. I get it … @kanyewest ?????? and thanks for the secret show at Burberry after party. I was there .”

This isn’t the first time Badu has showed her appreciation for Ye on social media. When the multi-hyphenate was gearing up for his Wyoming session series of records, Badu praised Ye in a tweet. “That’s what u get for using your own brain,” she wrote around the peak of Ye’s infatuation with Trump’s Make America Great Again hats. “U know that’s illegal in most state right?” She also remixed his song “Real Friends” in 2016 with a song called “Trill Friends.”

Earlier this week, Ye previewed new music produced by James Blake while in attendance at the Burberry Spring/Summer 2023 aftershow party at the Twenty Two club in London.

We can think of a few people more beautiful AND more kind than Kanye West.

