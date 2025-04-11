Eric Dane, McSteamy of ‘Grey’s Anatomy,’ Says He Has A.L.S.

BY: Walker Published 23 minutes ago

“Grey’s Anatomy” and “Euphoria” actor Eric Dane has revealed he has been diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, commonly known as ALS.

“I have been diagnosed with ALS,” the Grey’s Anatomy alum told PEOPLE. “I am grateful to have my loving family by my side as we navigate this next chapter.”

The actor, 52, has been married to actress and model Rebecca Gayheart since 2004. The couple shares two children. Reps for Dane did not immediately return Entertainment Weekly’s request for comment Thursday.

“I feel fortunate that I am able to continue working and am looking forward to returning to the set of Euphoria next week,” he added. “I kindly ask that you give my family and I privacy during this time.”

ALS is a progressive and fatal nervous system disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord, causing loss of muscle control; therefore, it affects patients’ ability to breathe, speak, and move, according to the Mayo Clinic. There is no cure, though some patients can live decades.

Dane, who has played Nate’s father, Cal Jacobs, on the hit HBO show since its debut in 2019, is set to begin production of season 3 on April 14, PEOPLE noted.

In February, disputing rumors of a cancellation late last year, HBO confirmed alongside a first-look image that production for season 3 of Euphoria would begin in early 2025 with the same main cast members set to return.

As for what to expect from the new episodes, series creator Sam Levinson previously described season 3 as a “film noir,” that, through Zendaya’s Rue, would “explore what it means to be an individual with principles in a corrupt world.” Zendaya also previously told EW that it would feature a time jump. “It’s important because there’s only so much high school drama you can deal with,” she said.

“It will be fascinating to see and understand these characters outside of the context of high school, and how all the stuff that we saw when they were kids affects the adulthood they have and who they become in a much bigger world,” added the star and executive producer. “I’ll be interested to see what happens, too.”

Dane is perhaps best known for his role as Dr. Mark Sloan on Grey’s Anatomy and has had roles in Charmed, X-Men: The Last Stand, Burlesque, The Last Ship, and many others.

