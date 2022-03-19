End of an Era: 'Maury' Canceled by NBC After Three Decades

Maury Povich…you are NOT a talk show host anymore.

After three decades on air, NBCUniversal has decided to cancel ‘Maury.’

via Deadline:

Original episodes will air through September, after which repeats of Maury will continue to air in syndication.

This is the second show canceled by NBCUniversal this spring, joining Judge Jerry. Other syndicated daytime talk shows that recently got the axe include Sony TV’s The Good Dish as well as Debmar-Mercury’s Nick Cannon and The Wendy Williams Show, the latter to be replaced by a new talker, Sherri.

The Maury Povich Show was launched in 1991 by of Paramount Domestic Television. It shortened its name to Maury in the mid-1990s. In 1998, Studio USA took over the program. The company was subsequently acquired by NBCUniversal. Maury‘s cancelation was first reported by Broadcasting & Cable.

Baby daddies everywhere are breathing sighs of relief.