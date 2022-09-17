Emmy-Winner Sheryl Lee Ralph Receives Flowers from Beyoncé: 'To the Original Dreamgirl' [Video]

Sheryl Lee Ralph has been literally and figuratively getting her flowers this week after her Emmy win on Monday.

Not only did Kid Cudi and Oprah send flowers to Sheryl, but Beyoncé also took the time to congratulate the actress with a big bouquet.

“To the original Dreamgirl. Sending you a beautiful congratulations. All my love, Beyoncé,” the note read.

For those who don’t know, Sheryl originated the role of Deena Jones in the Broadway musical ‘Dreamgirls.’

Beyoncé took on the role in the film version, for which she earned a Golden Globe nomination.

See the video below.