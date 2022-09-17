Tee Grizzley’s Los Angeles Home Burglarized, Nearly $1 Million in Jewelry and Cash Stolen

In the midst of mourning the untimely death of 30-year-old PnB Rock, another recording artist, Tee Grizzley, has been faced with a personal tragedy of his own that took place at his home in Porter Ranch just outside of Los Angeles earlier this month.

via: Complex

TMZ reports the Detroit rapper was victim to a break-in, with burglars smashing a window to gain entrance into Tee Grizzley’s home in the Porter Ranch neighborhood outside Los Angeles. The outlet notes that the jewelry stolen was worth nearly $1 million, while “a ton” of cash was also seized.

“According to the police report, no one was home at the time of the break-in, and there’s an open investigation,” TMZ wrote.

The news arrives a few months after Tee dropped his latest full-length offering Half Tee Half Beast, which included the previously released single “Robbery Part 3,” as well as guest appearances from Lakeyah and Baby Grizzley.

In addition the Detroit native recently linked up with XSET to provide personal gaming consoles to ex-inmates, as well as inviting them to join the Grizzley Gang and play in the rapper’s customized Grand Theft Auto roleplay server, Grizzley World RP.

“I’m excited to join XSET and take Grizzley Gang Gaming to the next level,” Grizzley said of the partnership. “I’ve always loved gaming for fun, but now it’s so much more than that. I’ve seen how this industry can really change lives and I can’t wait to provide more opportunities for people who have faced similar challenges and adversities as I have.”