Eminem's Ex-Wife, Kim Scott, Hospitalized for Suicide Attempt

Eminem’s ex-wife, Kim Scott, was hospitalized following a suicide attempt during which she reportedly became combative with law enforcement.

According to reports, police and emergency workers responded to a call of a suicidal person at Kim’s home in Michigan on July 30.

When they arrived, Kim was reportedly so combative she had to be restrained by deputies. Because of her violent behavior, paramedics were unable to check her vitals at the scene.

Kim had apparently cut herself, as she had several small lacerations on the back of her leg and a good amount of blood was on the floor.

Kim was rushed to a hospital for both medical and psychological evaluation, but is now back at home. It’s unclear if she’s receiving additional care.