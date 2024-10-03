Eminem Reveals Daughter Hailie Jade is Pregnant with First Baby, Unveils ‘Grandpa’ Jersey in New Music Video

BY: Walker Published 2 hours ago

Eminem is in his “grandpa” era.

On Thursday, Oct. 3, the rapper, 51, released a touching music video for his song “Temporary,” which features dozens of old home videos of his daughter Hailie Jade Scott, 28. Towards the end of the video, the proud dad shared a video of Hailie Jade revealing to him that she’s expecting her first baby with her husband, Evan McClintock.

The influencer and podcaster hands her dad a blue football jersey that read “Grandpa” and the number 1, as well as a sonogram image. Eminem’s jaw drops and eyes widen as he tears up at the happy news.

A rep for Eminem did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

via: People

Mathers and McClintock tied the knot at Greencrest Manor in Battle Creek, Mich., earlier this year.

