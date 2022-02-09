Eminem Launching Mom’s Spaghetti L.A. Pop-Up for Super Bowl LVI [Photo + Video]

If your palms are sweaty, knees weak, arms are heavy for Eminem‘s upcoming halftime show performance at Super Bowl LVI, there’s a whole lot more to look forward to.

via: Complex

TMZ revealed that Mom’s Spaghetti will be having a pop-up shop in Downtown L.A. opening on Wednesday, and staying open all the way up until game day this Sunday. The restaurant will also be available on Postmates for people to order in the greater Los Angeles area. Eminem opened Mom’s Spaghetti’s permanent location in Detroit back in September of last year, serving his community an assortment of different spaghetti-based foods inspired by the lyrics from his RIAA certified Diamond song, “Lose Yourself.”

The restaurant opened to heavy fanfare last year as well, with lines circling the city blocks and Em even appearing during the grand opening to serve customers.

@Eminem serving spaghetti during the grand opening of Mom's Spaghetti in Detroit ? pic.twitter.com/uY6C3IyA2U — Nasty_CSA (@mevpromotionss) September 30, 2021

Em’s manager, Paul Rosenberg, talked about how excited their team was when the restaurant first opened in its press release.

“We’ve had a lot of fun putting this project together with the folks at Union Joints, and the response from fans has been overwhelmingly positive,” he said. “The previous pop-ups were really a test for us to determine whether there was enthusiasm for a regularly-occurring Mom’s Spaghetti spot that would be open all year long. We are really pleased to announce the arrival of the walk-up restaurant and adjacent upstairs store, called The Trailer, where fans can experience a uniquely-curated environment and obtain merch and other items from Eminem and his new pasta operation.”

Eminem is set to perform alongside Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, Snoop Dogg, and Kendrick Lamar during the Halftime Show foe Super Bowl LVI this Sunday, Feb. 13.