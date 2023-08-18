  1. Home
  2. News

Elon Musk Plans On Scrapping The Block Button [Photos]

August 18, 2023 9:26 AM PST

One of the most important tools for trust and safety efforts is the “block” feature, allowing a user to entirely block someone else from following them. Yes, on Twitter/X you can get around this by going into incognito mode, but overall, the feature is a very useful tool for those being harassed to limit access to their abusers.

Elon Musk, however, seems to be going in the other direction.

According to Musk, You will still be able to mute accounts and block users for DMs.

Elon signaled this could be happening back in June.

Share This Post

Tags:Block ButtonElon MuskX