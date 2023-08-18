50 Cent Playfully Trolls Busta Rhymes Over His Huge Chain [Video]

Forever the troll, 50 Cent is taking some light shots at Busta Rhymes.

via: Complex

In a behind-the-scenes video taken at the Charlotte stop of The Final Lap tour, 50 Cent playfully trolled Busta Rhymes over the size of his gold chain.

“Look at this, tell him his chain too big,” Fif said to someone just off camera in the clip, as seen below. “Tell that n***a his chain too big, he ain’t got friends they not telling him.” The two rappers erupted into laughter as Fif failed to hold a straight face. During the tour stop, they were also joined by Charlotte native DaBaby, who soundtracked the behind-the-scenes video.

The rather large chain is something that Busta has been sporting for a while now. In fact, he got the piece back in May through jeweler TraxNYC, who revealed it was a custom project that Busta commissioned him to do. “He commissioned us to make a 54mm Cuban chain fully iced with over 10,000 diamonds,” he revealed in a video showing it off. “The craftsmanship on this shit is beautiful, man,” said Busta.

Earlier this month, Busta sat down for an interview on Hot 97’s Ebro in the Morning to reflect on missing out on his oldest son’s high school graduation.

“When me and Chris Brown performed ‘Look At Me Now’ at BET when Lil Wayne did not do it with us, I missed my son’s high school graduation, my oldest son,” he explained. “And I came home from that and he was upset, and Greenhouse was still open. I threw a party for him at Greenhouse and I had Jim Jones perform, and Ace Hood perform, and I performed.” Busta said that he “lived with that shit for a long time,” and knew that no apology would be enough. They’ve thankfully been able to move past the moment, he added.

50 Cent’s latest tour has proved to be a star-studded affair. At one of the Brooklyn concerts celebrating the 20th anniversary of his landmark debut album Get Rich or Die Tryin’, the rapper brought out Fat Joe and Jadakiss, two of his former rivals.