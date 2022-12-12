Elon Musk Confirms Plan to Increase Twitter Character Limit to 4,000

Twitter CEO Elon Musk on Sunday suggested the platform will dramatically increase character limits on tweets from 280 to 4,000.

On Sunday, a Twitter user asked Musk if it’s true that the company plans to increase the character limit “from 280 to 4000,”

“Yes,” Musk responded.

The move would mark a dramatic change to the microblogging social media platform, which has experienced its fair share of issues ever since Musk’s $44 billion acquisition. The last time the character limit changed was back in 2017, when the company changed the limit from 140 to 280.

Musk’s response comes just as he made a surprise appearance at Dave Chappelle’s recent stand-up show in San Francisco, where he was greeted mostly by boos. During his time on stage, Musk awkwardly stood with his hands in his pockets while Chappelle joked about all of the Twitter employees Musk has fired since taking the company over.

On Sunday, Twitter re-launched its highly-criticized paid-for verification feature, Twitter Blue. For $8 per month—or $11 via the app on Apple devices—Musk’s Twitter is offering subscribers a blue check that serves no real purpose, an edit button, and less ads. Users who subscribe will also have their tweets amplified above non-paying users, and can post higher-quality and longer videos.

Twitter Blue initially launched in November, but was quickly pulled after it was clear the company hadn’t thought through the idea. Many verified accounts posed as celebrities when Blue was first active, including one user who pretended to be LeBron James requesting a trade from the Los Angeles Lakers.