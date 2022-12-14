‘Ellen Show’ DJ Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Dead at 40 by Apparent Suicide

Stephen Boss, best known as ‘tWitch’ — the DJ on Ellen Degeneres’ talk show — is dead.

via TMZ:

Law enforcement sources tell us Stephen’s wife Allison Holker ran into an LAPD station Tuesday, frantic because she said Stephen had left home without his car — she said that wasn’t like him.

We’re told a short time later, police got a call for a shooting at an L.A. hotel … and they found Stephen there, dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Stephen started DJing on Ellen’s show in 2014, and was with her until the show ended in 2022. She made him an executive producer on the show in 2020.

He really got his break in showbiz in 2008, when he was runner-up on “So You Think Can Dance.” He went on to do some acting — he had a role in “Magic Mike XXL” … and he also hosted.

He and Allison hosted ‘Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings’ on Disney+. The couple got married in 2013, and had just celebrated their 9-year anniversary on Saturday.

They had 3 kids.

Stephen was 40 years old.

So incredibly sad. RIP.

Update: Stephens’s wife, Allison Holker, confirmed the news in a statement to People.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us. Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.”

She continued,

“To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt. I am certain there won’t be a day that goes by that we won’t honor his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children. Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you.”