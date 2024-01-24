Elijah Allman’s Wife Claims Cher is ‘Manic Depressive,’ Unfit to Serve as Conservator

Cher’s son Elijah Blue Allman is doubling down against the conservatorship his famous mom is seeking to control his estate.

In new court documents, obtained by Page Six, Marieangela King claims that the “Believe” singer’s attempts to control Allman’s financial decisions would “jeopardize” his continued recovery from substance abuse.

“[Cher] is not capable of managing her own affairs — let alone those of Elijah,” King writes.

“To my knowledge, the petitioner has never known the security code to her own home, does not drive, does not prepare her own meals or dress herself, and has admitted to me that she is a ‘manic depressive.’”

King, 36, further alleges that Cher’s personal assistant, Jennifer Ruiz, has “taken over” the “Moonstruck” star’s private and public affairs and believes Ruiz would do the same with Allman — leaving him surrounded by “triggers.”

The King band member concludes her petition stating she doesn’t believe Allman, 47, doesn’t need a conservator but should the court decide to appoint one, it “should not be [Cher].”

In another objection of his own, Allman states that he’s been “successfully managing” his finances, has rented a home with King and remains sober. He also writes that he’s been using a financial manager to issue necessary payments from the trust left to him by his father, the late Gregg Allman.

“I could have demanded that my mandatory distributions be made to me directly as required by the trust, but I did not do so,” he writes.

Elijah also specifies that he already has submitted to voluntary drug testing three times in January — all of which resulted in negative results — and reveals he’s been clean from “illicit substances” since Oct. 10, 2023.

There is another hearing set for Jan. 29.

Cher, 77, first filed for the conservatorship in December, and just a couple of weeks later claimed Elijah was missing. In early January, Elijah showed up to his hearing and the judge temporarily denied Cher’s petition.

King, meanwhile, told Page Six in a lengthy statement that Cher shouldn’t not have control over her son’s decisions as she once threw him into a “lockdown facility” in Mexico.

“I have always been a champion for the sober community and for Elijah’s sobriety. … What I am not ok with are establishments that exclude me (his wife) from being part of Elijah’s treatment and hopeful recovery,” King shared.

“I am not ok with pop-up, makeshift, unethical scam rehabs which take full advantage of families in desperate situations and seek to fraudulently exploit insurance companies for services not rendered.”