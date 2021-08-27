Eddie Murphy to Join Jonah Hill for Kenya Barris-Directed Netflix Comedy [Photo]

After collaborating together on Coming 2 America, which was a sizable hit for Amazon, Eddie Murphy and writer Kenya Barris are bringing a new comedy movie to Netflix, and Jonah Hill is coming along for the ride.

via: Complex

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Hill and Barris co-wrote the script. Barris is producing under his Khalabo Ink Society banner and Hill will be doing the same but through his Strong Baby production company.

While plot details are being kept under wraps, “it is said to be an incisive examination of modern love and family dynamics and how clashing cultures, societal expectations and generational differences shape and affect relationships. Murphy and Hill will find themselves on opposite sides of some of those divides,” Hollywood Reporter writes.

When the project was announced back in June, Harris took to Instagram to hype up the forthcoming comedy.

“Sooo pumped to be doing this crazy project with my boy @Jonahhill and @Netflix!” the director wrote on Instagram. “Can’t wait to show y’all the hilarity we have cooked up!!! Jonah is truly one of the most overall talented people on the planet and I’m psyched to be on this awesome team!!!”

According THR, the Barris feature is expected to begin shooting in Los Angeles this fall. Stay tuned as more details become available.

More Eddie and Kenya could be entertaining.