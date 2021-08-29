Ed Asner, Legendary ‘Lou Grant’ Actor And Activist, Is Dead At 91 [Photos + Video]

Ed Asner, who played Lou Grant on The Mary Tyler Moore Show and later his own spinoff, died Sunday at age 91.

via: CNN

We are sorry to say that our beloved patriarch passed away this morning peacefully. Words cannot express the sadness we feel. With a kiss on your head- Goodnight dad. We love you. — Ed Asner (@TheOnlyEdAsner) August 29, 2021

“We are sorry to say that our beloved patriarch passed away this morning peacefully,” the post read.

“Words cannot express the sadness we feel. With a kiss on your head- Goodnight dad. We love you.”

Asner, a veteran of Chicago’s comedy theater scene — he was part of the Compass Players, a predecessor to Second City — was a noted character actor before landing the role of WJM-TV news director Grant in “Mary Tyler Moore,” which premiered in 1970. Originally portrayed as gruff and snappish, with his tie forever unknotted and a bottle of whiskey at the ready, his character mellowed over the show’s seven-year run to become a fan favorite.

The character was spun off into his own series, “Lou Grant,” a one-hour drama that ran from 1977 to 1982.

Asner won five of his seven Emmy Awards for playing Grant, three as best supporting actor in a comedy series for “Mary Tyler Moore” and two for lead actor in a drama for “Lou Grant.” He also won Emmys for his work in the 1976 mini-series “Rich Man, Poor Man” and the 1977 miniseries “Roots.”

After “Lou Grant” was canceled, Asner continued to work prolifically in movies and television, popping up in such series as “Modern Family,” “ER,” “Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip,” “The X-Files,” “The Good Wife,” “Grace and Frankie,” “Hot in Cleveland” and “Cobra Kai.” The stocky actor played Santa Claus more than once, perhaps most notably in the film “Elf” (2003).

Asner won fans among a new generation of moviegoers when he gave voice to the bespeckled widower and retired balloon salesman Carl Fredricksen in Pixar’s 2009 heartwarming film, “Up.”

The child of Orthodox Jewish immigrants, Asner was born in Kansas City, Missouri. He first became interested in performing through a weekly radio program produced by his high school. He served in the military before landing in Chicago, performed on Broadway and later headed to California.

Asner was married twice and is survived by four children.

He had more than a dozen credits on upcoming projects, with some in post-production listed on his IMDb page at the time of his death.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter earlier this month, Asner talked about his career, shared his thoughts on the upcoming California recall and showcased his humor when asked how old he felt.

“If it weren’t for my bad left leg, I would feel younger,” Asner told the publication. “I’ve got many parts that need to be bolstered and refurbished. And I haven’t got time to undergo all those changes.”

Asner was also a dedicated activist and fought for union rights in Hollywood and beyond, drawing praise and fond memorials from fans on Twitter and those who worked with him in the wake of his passing.

Ed Asner was a difficult dude, a grump, a shittalker, and one of the primary reasons actors have health benefits. Miss you already, Ed. Rest In Power https://t.co/BIuwRhXW9j — Andy Cobb (@AndyCobb) August 29, 2021

Aw man Ed Asner news bumming me out. Dude had a legendary career but to me he’ll always be Cosgrove. RIP. pic.twitter.com/wARrqkKJO6 — Blake © ™ ® (@NeilNevins) August 29, 2021

Ed Asner… what a loss. A phenomenal career, from The Mary Tyler Moore Show and Lou Grant to voicing Carl in Up. To me though he’ll always be the iconic voice of J Jonah Jameson in the 1990s Spider-Man animated series. pic.twitter.com/MyCfH9gb1l — Morgan Jeffery (@morganjeffery) August 29, 2021

I'm sadden to just learn that Ed Asner has passed away at the age of 91. Some of his wonderful voice roles include Carl Fredrickson (Up), Cosgrove (Freakazoid), Granny Goodness (Superman), Santa Claus, and J. Jonah Jameson (Spider-Man). Expect a spotlight on Ed Asner tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/Dk6ESQXkai — The Voice Artist's Spotlight (@vas_90s) August 29, 2021

RIP to the god ed asner. this is one of the first pieces of political media i made after being radicalized. i ran into him at musso’s once and was compelled to thank him for his commitment to socialism. he eyed me up and down, paused, then cackled, “yeah, you *look* like a red!” https://t.co/TmnfUV7UYM — josh androsky (@ShutUpAndrosky) August 29, 2021

Oh Ed Asner Rest In Peace and power friend. what a truly good and honorable human you were .gratitude for all you did for the screen Actors Guild ,when it was a true Union bless you. @Frances_Fisher @EllenBarkin — ??rosanna arquette (@RoArquette) August 29, 2021

RIP Ed Asner ? Was privileged to be interning on a show many years ago that he guest starred on. Funny, warm, and gracious. One of TV's all-time greats. One of his most famous on-screen moments… pic.twitter.com/6PCDrZyVFC — Dan Signer (@DanSigner) August 29, 2021

RIP