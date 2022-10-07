Dwayne Johnson Says He Won’t Run for President: ‘It’s Off the Table’ [Video]

At some point in a celebrity’s career, they may or may not be asked if they would run for some sort of political office. It’s weird, yes, but it happens a lot! And sometimes it even goes too far. But when stars are constantly praised and idolized, it makes sense that they would want to be even more powerful and get involved in the government. Even though Dwayne The Rock Johnson potentially harnesses enough power to run not only the country but the world, it seems like he does not want to do it!

In an appearance on CBS Sunday Morning, Johnson told Tracy Smith that he’s not interested in becoming POTUS. “It’s off the table. Yes. It is off the table,” Johnson said. “I will say this because it requires a B-side to this. I love our country and everyone in it. I also love being a daddy. And that’s the most important thing to me is being a daddy, number one, especially during this time, this critical time in my daughters’ lives.”

He said if he were to take office, he’d have less time to spend with his family. “I know what it was like to be on the road and be so busy that I was absent for a lot of years in my first daughter’s…Growing up in this critical age at this critical time in their life, and that’s what the presidency will do. So my number one priority is my daughters,” he continued. ““Sure, CEO sounds great. But the number one thing I wanna be is daddy. That’s it.”

Actor and international star Dwayne @TheRock Johnson has been seriously talked about as a potential candidate for president – and it was talk he didn’t outright dismiss – until now. Johnson tells @thattracysmith he is ruling out a run for president & more this "Sunday Morning." pic.twitter.com/38DltxUFej — CBS Sunday Morning ? (@CBSSunday) October 7, 2022

In an interview with Variety in 2017, Johnson said that he would “100 percent consider” a run in 2024. Speaking with Vanity Fair more recently in 2021, he said he met with people to conduct “research and analysis to see” what running for president could be like. However, he concluded that he doesn’t “know the first thing about politics.” While he cares “deeply” about the United States, he made it clear he doesn’t “know the first thing about policy.”

