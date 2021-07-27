Dua Lipa 'Horrified' by DaBaby's Homophobic Comments: 'I Stand 100% with the LGBTQ Community'

Dua Lipa is speaking out in solidarity with her LGBT fans.

via People:

On Tuesday, Lipa, 25, addressed her fans directly after DaBaby — who is featured on her hit “Levitating” — made derogatory comments about members of the LGBTQ community and those living with HIV and AIDS during a weekend festival set.

“I’m surprised and horrified at DaBaby’s comments,” she wrote on her Instagram Story. “I really don’t recognize this as the person I worked with.”

“I know my fans know where my heart lies and that I stand 100% with the LGTBQ community,” she added. “We need to come together to fight the stigma and ignorance around HIV/AIDS.”

Fans of Lipa have asked her to replace DaBaby on the remix, which has gone viral on radio.

“If she would like to replace DaBaby’s verse on levitating I’m totally available,” commented singer Victoria Monét.

During his set at Rolling Loud on Sunday, the rapper, 29, went on a homophobic rant and made disparaging comments about gay men infected with HIV. He later went on Instagram Live and spewed further ignorance surrounding the disease, saying that those who get infected are “stupid ass n—s” and described HIV-positive folks as “nasty” and “junkies on the street.”

Although DaBaby’s comments were met with harsh criticism online, he was defended by T.I. who wrote, “If Lil Nas X can kick his s— in peace… so should dababy.” T.I. also shared a 5-minute video defending DaBaby and backing up his comment. (Lil Nas X has been open about his identity as a gay man and has spoken up against homophobic comments against his music.)

DaBaby’s comments can lead to the spread of misinformation surrounding the disease, according to Richard Angell, the campaigns director at Terrence Higgins Trust, which supports people living with HIV.

“Comments like DaBaby’s perpetuate HIV-related stigma and discrimination, as well as spreading misinformation about HIV,” Angell told BBC. “You can now live a long, healthy life with HIV thanks to medical progress when you’re diagnosed and accessing treatment.”

“It’s wrong for people living with HIV to be made to feel lesser or excluded because of their diagnosis,” he added. “It should be unacceptable in the music industry and in society at large.”

DaBaby was also met with criticism and controversy after he brought out Tory Lanez on stage immediately after Megan Thee Stallion — who accused Lanez of shooting her in the foot — performed at the rap festival. (Lanez continues to face criminal charges.)

Late last month, Megan and DaBaby engaged in a Twitter fight after he defended Lanez.

“Support me in private and publicly do something different…these industry men are very strange. This situation ain’t no damn ‘beef’ and I really wish people would stop down playing it like it’s some internet s— for likes and retweets,” she wrote on Twitter.

“You done let these folks get the best of you thug. ion got no bad energy for ya,” DaBaby responded. “You know like I know I ain’t no ‘industry’ n—, let em fool you into thinking that you tripping.”

DaBaby’s recent comments also led to the cancellation of an upcoming performance at a Miami Beach nightclub, according to The Miami Herald.

DaBaby’s career will never be the same.