Dua Lipa Clarifies Her Relationship Status Amid Trevor Noah Dating Rumors

Dua Lipa wants you to know that she’s single and ready to mingle — even if she’s mingling with Trevor Noah.

via Complex:

In a chat with Charli XCX on her podcast Dua Lipa: At Your Service, the singer didn’t directly address the rumors regarding Trevor but she did say she’s not seeing anyone at this point in time.

“For me, this is the first year I’ve not been in a relationship for a very long time,” said the 27-year-old pop star, per Billboard. “It’s been really great to just be alone and only think about myself and kind of be quite selfish, which I’ve never really had the opportunity to do.”

The episode of the podcast arrives just over a week after they were spotted together in NYC, as seen below. It’s unclear when the pod was recorded. However, she did tell Charli that she sees the value in being in a relationship. “When you find someone that really softens you and calms you down,” Dua added. “It makes a big difference!”

The 38-year-old TV host was last in a relationship with Minka Kelly, although the pair confirmed they had split earlier this year. Dua, meanwhile, was with model Anwar Hadid from June 2019 to December 2021.

Last week, Trevor announced that he’s leaving the Daily Show after seven years of hosting. He has yet to share what his next project will be.

Maybe Dua will claim Trevor once he gets a new job.