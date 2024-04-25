Druski And Rubi Rose Further Fuel Dating Rumors After Vacation Photos Together | lovebscott.com

Druski and Rubi Rose sparked dating rumors after an intimate photo of the two getting cozy together on vacation surfaced on social media.

via: Rap-Up

In a year already full of surprises, Rubi Rose and Druski possibly being an item was definitely not in many people’s expectations. Today (April 24), the Kentucky rapper shared a video of herself holding hands with the comedian while he was driving.

Underneath Hollywood Unlocked’s repost, social media users shared their reactions. “They [are] actually really cute. She look like a wife. Before y’all get at me, she looks comfortable and safe,” read one of the most-liked replies. Another person stated, “I’ma be mad if they playin’ ‘cause I’m actually here for this!”

Rose’s Instagram Story came on the heels of a separate post of the pair together uploaded on Sunday (April 21). In the image, Druski’s hand was in the “Big Mouth” artist’s hair while her her arm encircled his upper leg.

Druski captioned the photos, “DRUBI.” Meanwhile, Rose commented, “You love me, huh, baby?” She also shared pictures on her own Instagram page from the same location, posing in a blue and yellow bikini. “Ever made love on an island?” she wrote.

It’s worth mentioning that the two worked together in the past. In 2022, Rose starred in Druski’s skit about how “dudes be hating on [their] girlfriends when they boss up.” In the nearly two-minute video, they played pretend partners.

I personally don’t believe it, but God Bless.