Drake's Set Removed From Kanye West Amazon Prime Concert Edit [Photos + Video]

Kanye West is no stranger to taking back his released projects to re-work and tweak them, and his latest collaboration with Amazon Prime Video is no exception.

The historic “Free Larry Hoover” benefit concert took place last Thursday (Dec. 9) at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, but fans were surprised to find Drizzy’s set missing from the Amazon Prime Video version.

According to Variety, the “Way 2 Sexy” rapper is almost entirely absent from the edit of the show that is now on the streaming platform.

The current edit shows Drake and Ye entering down the steps of the Coliseum and ends with them performing their collaboration “Forever” before walking off stage together. However, Drake’s entire 12-song set in the middle of the show has been removed, yet he is still prominently featured in the graphics accompanying the video.

Fans shared their own theories, including renewed tension between the two. But a more plausible theory is that Drake only signed off on having his solo performance streamed live and not in perpetuity. He may also have restrictions in place that limit his exposure on certain streaming services.

During the live broadcast, Drake opened his solo set with a cover of Ye’s “24” and performed several songs off Certified Lover Boy, including “Wants and Needs,” “IMY2,” “Girls Want Girls,” and “Way 2 Sexy.” He also delivered hits like “Life Is Good” and “God’s Plan.”

Despite Drake’s disappearance, the concert did receive some audio improvements from producer Mike Dean, who said he gave the show a “new mix,” which has been well received by fans.

Check out fan reactions to the Amazon edit of the Free Larry Hoover concert below.

