Diddy Honors Kim Porter On Her Birthday In Bittersweet IG Post [Photos]

Sean “Diddy” Combs joined his kids in celebrating what would have been Kim Porter’s fifty-first birthday on Wednesday (Dec. 15). The family commemorated the late model’s “Heavenly Birthday” with beautiful tributes on Instagram.

via: HotNewHipHop

The Georgia native was most recognized for her roles in The Brothers, Single Ladies, Mama I Want To Sing, and multiple runway appearances. To honor the legacy and impact of Porter, Diddy took to Instagram to show his love for the queen.

To celebrate her birthday, the mogul erased all posts from his IG, leaving just one image of Kim. In a heartfelt post, he professed his love to his former partner and friend, “Happy Birthday THE QUEEN @ladykp! There will never be another! The Epitome of Grace and Love. I miss you. I love you, I love you, I love you, I love you, I LOVE YOU! Happy birthday baby.” Accompanying the post, Diddy included a few memorable moments the two shared prior to her passing including two larger-than-life photography pieces shot by Cheryl Fox.

Porter and Diddy dated on and off throughout the late 90s and early 2000s. After their final split, the two remained friends, with a focus on maintaining their close-knit family. After her first son with singer, Al B. Sure, Porter would go on to share three children with Diddy. Throughout the years, he has always acknowledged and appreciated her dedication to being a mother. “It was what she cared about the most. We’d check in as friends, of course, but we never had a conversation that didn’t include the kids,” he told CNN back in 2019. A difficult loss for the industry, Diddy continues to keep her spirit alive through their children and bittersweet montages of their love.

Kim Porter died in her sleep on November 15, 2018. The model was battling pneumonia at the time and was reportedly planning to ask her doctor for a different treatment plan. Lung infection was the official cause of death. Kim’s death is still felt in the fashion world and her family.