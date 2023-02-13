Drake’s Legal Team Calls Subpoena in XXXTentacion Murder Trial ‘Unreasonable and Oppressive’

Drake’s legal team has responded after the rapper was ordered to sit for a depositionin the trial over the 2018 murder of XXXTentacion.

via Complex:

On Monday, Jon Blistein reported for Rolling Stone that Drake’s lawyers had responded to both the original subpoena and a recently reported order from a judge. Crucially, Drake’s team is calling the subpoena efforts “unreasonable and oppressive” for a number of reasons, including (perhaps most notably) the fact that Drake has not been named in “any investigation” in connection with the fatal shooting.

“No evidence has been provided to substantiate the assertion that [Graham] in any way contributed to, had knowledge of, or participated in the alleged incident and to mandate that he appear for deposition for something that he very clearly has no relevant knowledge of is unreasonable,” Drake’s lawyers said, per court filings cited in Monday’s report.

This is one of the most random stories to come out of 2023 thus far.