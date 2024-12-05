Drake Tops Spotify Global & U.S. as No. 1 Rapper for 2024

BY: Walker Published 56 mins ago

Drake had to fend off the “20-v-1” attack in the 2024 Rap Wars — but the battles didn’t hurt his Spotify streams.

The “God’s Plan” hitmaker was revealed to be the No. 1 rapper on Spotify in 2024, both in the U.S. and globally on Wednesday, December 4.

This marks the eighth consecutive year that Drake topped this chart. Though he didn’t release a full album this year, and many of his features and singles were overshadowed by a highly publicized beef with rapper Kendrick Lamar, he still managed to maintain over 73.3 million monthly listeners.

Other rappers on the list include Kanye West at No. 3, Lamar at No. 5, Future at No. 6, and producer Metro Boomin at No. 7 — all of whom were said to be feuding with Drake earlier this year.

Lamar himself was Apple Music’s most streamed artist across all genres this year, largely in part to his Drake diss track “Not Like Us.”

Additionally, Drake is the second most-streamed artist across all music genres on Spotify, just behind Taylor Swift. He is also the most-streamed male artist on Spotify in the U.S. for the fourth consecutive year.

Drake has not commented on his latest milestones; however, it seems he is gearing up for a big 2025.

Last month, he announced The Anita Max Win tour, which will take place in Australia next year. This tour will mark a return to Australia for Drake after eight years. According to TMZ, Drake is having to add dates, as tickets for these shows are in high demand.

