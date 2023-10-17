Drake Ties Michael Jackson for 13 No. 1s on Billboard Hot 100 with J. Cole Collab “First Person Shooter”

Drake has achieved a remarkable milestone in his career by matching the legendary Michael Jackson as the male solo artist with the most No. 1 songs on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Another of his songs has debuted at the top of the Billboard Hot 100. This time, it’s his J. Cole-featuring “First Person Shooter” off of his latest album, For All The Dogs. The track is his 13th No. 1 on the chart, a feat Michael Jackson has also achieved, tying the two for fourth place after The Beatles, Mariah Carey, and Rihanna. It’s J. Cole’s first chart-topper on the list.

This song also marks J. Cole’s first number one.

To celebrate, Drake posted a photo of Michael Jackson on his Instagram today with the caption, “Moooood” followed by “@realcoleword.” However, it wasn’t just an ordinary pic of Michael. It was a meme of him sporting an OVO hoodie.