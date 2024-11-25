Drake Seemingly Addresses His Kendrick Lamar Feud Following The Release Of ‘GNX’ [Video]

BY: Walker Published 3 hours ago

After a monstrous 2024, Kendrick Lamar put his stamp on the final weeks of the year with the surprise release of a new album, GNX. The project features more bars about Drake after his feud with the Canadian rapper dominated the cultural conversation this summer. Now, following GNX, Drake appears to have spoken out.

During a Kick livestream with Canadian streamer xQc this past weekend, Drizzy made a bold introduction, stating: “I’m here — mind, body, and soul fully intact, in case you were wondering. It takes facts to take me down; fairytales won’t cut it.” This confident statement seems to directly address the accusations made in Kendrick’s diss tracks, which allege that Drake engaged in inappropriate behavior with young girls, associated with sexual predators, and secretly fathered a child.

Drake appears to address the beef with Kendrick Lamar. "You need facts to take me out." pic.twitter.com/B4nmTYHx8r — XXL Magazine (@XXL) November 25, 2024

While Kendrick did not directly mention Drake on his new album, he did allude to their beef.

On GNX‘s opening track “wacced out murals,” he rapped: “N-ggas from my city couldn’t entertain old boy / Promisin’ bank transactions and even bitcoin / I never peaced it up, that shit don’t sit well with me / Before I take a truce, I’ll take ’em to Hell with me.”