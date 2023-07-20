Drake Reveals He Prefers Women Who Are 'Into Cosplay,' Explains Why He Hasn't Gotten Married [Video]

Drake is getting candid about his love life — and his thoughts on marriage.

via Complex:

The OVO boss touched on his love life during a recent appearance on The Really Good Podcast with Bobbi Althoff, where he discussed a wide range of topics including the origins of his government name, his new poetry book, and the best gift he’s ever received from a woman. But the most talked-about portions of the chat focused on marriage and dating, specifically Drake’s hesitancy to tie the knot.

“I don’t know. It seems like a thing of, like, ancient times or something,” Drake said when asked why he’s never been married. “I think I will eventually. … I don’t know, I don’t think I can offer somebody what they’d be looking for. Just consistency. I think my life, my work is my priority.”

Bobbi jokingly theorized Drake wants to remain single so he can freely “sleep around.” The Grammy winner pushed back on her assumption, saying he simply couldn’t offer “consistency” or adequately “contribute” to a relationship—at least not at this stage in his life.

“I don’t wanna get married ’cause like, I just don’t wanna disappoint someone, and I’m not like, Amish,” he said.

Elsewhere in the interview, Drake was asked what he looks for in a partner, telling Bobbi he wants “just somebody that’s like an individual.”

“Wow, you really have high standards,” Bobbi sarcastically said.

“I like somebody that’s, like, their own,” he continued with a laugh. “They’re not just not like a carbon copy, like a person that I’ve seen a bunch of times throughout my existence. I like somebody with like a sense of humor, you know? I like—I don’t know, like, cosplay.”

”What do you want them to dress up as?” Bobbi asked.

?“No, I don’t need them to [dress up]—I probably will fuck with them more if they are into cosplay,” he said. “Not with me, just like generally.”

Following the interview, Drake seemingly embraced his cosplayer side, as he was seen leaving a hotel in a dog mask as his fans stand by for his next album For All the Dogs.

“You’re weirder than I thought you were,” Bobbi told him.

?“That’s a fact for sure,” he replied. “You have no idea, honey.”

Watch the full podcast interview below.