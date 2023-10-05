Drake Reveals 21 Savage Got a Green Card, Can Travel Outside United States

21 Savage was arrested by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents in 2019 after it was revealed he was actually born in the United Kingdom and had overstayed his visa.

ICE spokesman Brian Cox said the rapper (whose real name is Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph) was taken into custody as part of a “targeted operation.”

21 had long repped Atlanta and it was assumed he was just another local ATL act, but Cox said he was in fact an “unlawfully present United Kingdom national” who legally entered the States in July 2005 on a visa.

However, his visa allegedly expired a year later and he’d remained in the U.S. illegally ever since.

But according to Drake, 21 now has his green card.

Drake just dropped his song “8AM in Charlotte” where he makes the stunning reveal, rapping, “Savage got a green card straight out of the consulate. Where I go, you go, brother, we Yugoslavian.”

The timing of the announcement is certainly interesting considering Drake and 21 have two shows scheduled in Drake’s home of Toronto, Canada this weekend.

21 hasn’t been able to attend any of the tour stops outside of The United States because of his immigration status, but with a Green Card, it’s now possible for him to leave the country.