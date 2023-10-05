Sexyy Red Addresses Sex Tape Leak On Her Instagram Story: “I’m So Heartbroken”

Sexyy Red has caused quite the stir online — but this time, it isn’t because of her raunchy rap lyrics or polarizing political views.

via: Vibe

Last night (Oct. 4), video footage was uploaded to Sexyy Red‘s Instagram Story showing her engaging in sexual intercourse with an unknown man. Today (Oct. 5), the St. Louis rapper has claimed that she didn’t post the NSFW content of herself, as she “wouldn’t do no goofy sh*t like that.”

Screen-recordings of the clip made its rounds across social media, with many upset about the leak, and others joking about her viral “Pound Town” lyrics: “My c**chie pink, my bootyhole brown.” As Red has been in headlines lately about her supportive comments of former President Donald Trump, people began questioning if she may have leaked her own tape to switch the narrative.

“I’m so heartbroken anybody that kno me knows I wouldn’t do no goofy sh*t like that,” she wrote on X. She then disabled public replies to that specific post.

The sex tape leak follows the budding rapper declaring her support for Donald Trump in a clip, earlier this week. Red suggested that the disgraced reality star and politician get back into office because the country “needs” him.