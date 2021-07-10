Drake Has Reportedly Been Seeing Johanna Leia for Months

Drake fans were caught by surprise earlier this week when the rapper was seen on a date at Dodger Stadium with Johanna Leia, but according to reports they’ve been dating for a few months now.

via Complex:

Insiders say the two were introduced earlier this year through high school basketball, as Johanna’s son, Amari Bailey, is a standout player for the Sierra Canyon boys team. Drake has reportedly been mentoring Amari, who is preparing to attend UCLA in 2022. Sources say the OVO rapper has advised the teen on everything from money management to dealing with the pressures of fame.

During that time, Drake and Johanna’s relationship seemingly evolved into a romance; but again, neither have confirmed the swirling dating rumors.

As for their dinner date at Dodger Stadium? Well, TMZ reports it was the team’s way of thanking Drake for his generous donation to the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation. In addition to the private meal, Drake and Johanna also received custom Dodgers jerseys with their names on them.

That definitely didn’t look like a ‘first date’ to us — so it seems like there may be some truth to this.

.@DRAKE ON A DATE? Randomly just flew over this cozy couple enjoying a private dinner along the third base line at an empty Dodger Stadium from #Air7HD @ABC7 #Drizzy pic.twitter.com/SjMR1UOgbo — Chris Cristi (@abc7chriscristi) July 9, 2021