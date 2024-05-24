Drake Raps Over Metro Boomin’s “BBL Drizzy” Diss on New Sexyy Red Song | lovebscott.com

Sexyy Red has the streets on lock this summer. Today (May 24), the St. Louis rapper dropped her new mixtape, In Sexyy We Trust, which features a new collaboration with Drake, “U My Everything.”

Tay Keith and Drumatized served as the executive producers of In Sexyy We Trust, and Keith, in particular, produced “U My Everything.” Midway through Drake’s verse, however, a familiar beat pops up: “BBL Drizzy,” the diss instrumental that St. Louis producer Metro Boomin made available for free earlier this month. At that point in the track, Drake acknowledges the beat, rapping, “BBL Drizzy, they want a new body, they ask me for it.”

Metro Boomin dropped “BBL Drizzy” after Drake dissed him on “Family Matters.” The producer encouraged artists to make their own songs using the instrumental.

via: Pitchfork

The song marks Drake’s first musical contribution since Kendrick Lamar dropped his scathing Drake diss track “Not Like Us.” While he doesn’t directly address Lamar, he seemingly suggests that he hasn’t let up.

Though Drake neither confirms nor denies rumors that he received a Brazilian butt lift — or any form of cosmetic surgery — he does suggest that he’s helped pay for others to get procedures.

“Me and the surgeon got history / I changed a lot of girls lives for real / they need a new body, they hittin’ me,” Drake raps on his verse.

You can listen to ‘U My Everything’ below.