Drake Postpones ‘For All the Dogs’ Release Due to Tour

Drake‘s It’s All A Blur tour with 21 Savage has proven to be one of the buzziest tours of the year. From collecting bras and undergarments onstage, to offering to fly fans back home first class, the It’s All A Blur tour has been making headlines all summer. Over the course of the tour, Drake has been teasing his upcoming album, For All The Dogs, and finally shared its lead single — “Slime You Out” with SZA — yesterday (September 15).

via: Rolling Stone

The rapper previously scheduled For All the Dogs for September 22. However, in an Instagram story posted late Friday night, Drake said the LP will instead come out on October 6.

“Okay my dilemma I am faced with is either cancel shows to finish the album or I complete the mission and drop the album before the last show,” Drake wrote in his message to fans.

“I owe you all these memories we are building and anywhere we have missed to-date we will be spinning back for sure. For All the Dogs October 6th. It’s only right…” Drake’s tour is currently scheduled to conclude October 9; an October 6 release would coincide with the first of the rapper’s two hometown concerts in Toronto.

The delay comes hours after Drake shared the latest single from the album, the SZA-featuring “Slime You Out,” believed to be destined for his new album.

Drake previously revealed that For All the Dogs was on its way just hours after announcing he had co-written a poetry book, Titles Ruin Everything, in June.

“I made an album to go with the book,” he wrote at the time. “They say they miss the old Drake girl don’t tempt me. FOR ALL THE DOGS.”

The new album follows Her Loss, a collaborative LP between Drake and 21 Savage, as well as the rapper’s own Certified Lover Boy and Honestly, Nevermind.