BY: Kara Johnson Published 2 hours ago

Credit: Julia Volk/Pexels

For many in the LGBTQIA+ community, particularly gay men, the mention of “Atlantis” does not conjure images of a mythical sunken city. Instead, it evokes a vivid picture of a floating utopia filled with nonstop parties, world-class entertainment, and thousands of like-minded travelers. This is the world of Atlantis Events, the world’s largest company dedicated to creating unique, all-gay vacations. It is a travel company that has not just organized trips but has, in many ways, defined a segment of modern gay culture, transforming luxury cruise ships into the ultimate spaces for uninhibited celebration and camaraderie.

What began over three decades ago as a simple idea has blossomed into a global phenomenon. For a community that had historically faced restrictions or discomfort in traditional travel settings, Atlantis provided an invaluable space — a welcoming environment where freedom and expression were the core mandates. This success story is a testament to the enduring desire for community and shared experiences that go far beyond a typical holiday. To truly understand its appeal, one must examine its roots and the meticulously crafted experience that keeps guests returning year after year.

Inside Atlantis Events: From a Beach Week to a Global Fleet

The storied history of Atlantis Events began not on the high seas, but on a sunny beach. The company was co-founded by Rich Campbell in 1991 with a straightforward and powerful concept: an all-gay resort event. The inaugural trip took place at a Club Med resort in Playa Blanca, Mexico, attracting around 300 guests. This resort vacation laid the crucial groundwork for what was to come, proving there was a significant appetite for large-scale, dedicated gay vacation experiences where guests could completely relax and be themselves.

This early success paved the way for the company’s most significant leap. In 1998, Atlantis made the pivot to chartering entire cruise ships. This move was revolutionary. By taking over a vessel completely, Atlantis could control every aspect of the experience, from the entertainment and dining to the social atmosphere and party themes. This full-charter model allowed the company to cultivate the unique “Atlantis feeling” — a blend of luxury travel, relentless fun, and an unparalleled sense of community. The company has since grown to host over 20,000 guests annually, having acquired its main competitor, RSVP Vacations, in 2007, thereby solidifying its position as the market leader.

Party Central: Detailing the Ultimate Experience

Credit: Rosemary Ketchum/Pexels

Atlantis Events’ offerings extend beyond just sailing to beautiful destinations. The core product is a curated experience of entertainment, connection, and sheer fun, primarily aimed at gay men but welcoming to all in the LGBTQIA+ community. Travelers can choose from two main vacation types: all-inclusive Club Atlantis resort weeks and their famous full-ship charters, which are the main draw.

What truly sets the cruises apart is the world-class entertainment and legendary party scene. The company curates a full lineup of top-tier talent, including comedians, Broadway stars, cabaret acts, and some of the world’s most famous DJs. The cruise ship’s theaters and lounges are completely transformed to host massive production shows and concerts. On deck, the afternoon “T-dances” and the spectacular evening theme parties are the beating heart of the trip, often running until sunrise with dazzling light shows and elaborate themes that encourage outlandish costume use.

More Than Just a Circuit Party

While the “circuit party at sea” reputation is well-earned, it is essential to know that an Atlantis vacation is designed to offer something for every traveler. The entertainment options are diverse, featuring everything from quiet spa treatments and enriching lectures to outrageous drag bingo and zany pool games. The cruises are fundamentally about community. The company recognizes that a large percentage of its guests are solo travelers and deliberately structures events and a roommate share program to foster connections among them.

The destinations themselves are often exotic and alluring. Atlantis charters ships from major cruise lines like Royal Caribbean and Celebrity Cruises, sailing to sought-after locations like the Caribbean, the Mediterranean, Alaska, and Asia. These trips offer travelers the opportunity to explore stunning locales during the day, whether through organized excursions or independent exploration, before returning to a welcoming, non-judgmental atmosphere on the ship at night. It is a vacation that balances travel and adventure with a safe space for cultural celebration.

Is an Atlantis Trip Right for You?

Credit: Ismail Maqbool/Pexels

Atlantis Events has become an icon in gay travel by masterfully combining a luxury vacation product with a unique, high-energy, community-driven social environment. The cruises and resorts offer a space where thousands of people can feel entirely free to be themselves, unapologetically, for a week or more. The investment is substantial, often priced higher than a standard cruise. Still, guests are paying for the complete takeover of a major ship, the quality of the dedicated entertainment, and the priceless comfort of a fully gay-exclusive environment.

For those who thrive on meeting new people, dancing until dawn, and celebrating openly in a grand setting, the Atlantis experience is virtually unmatched and well worth the premium. It is a pilgrimage for many, representing the ultimate intersection of travel, celebration, and LGBTQIA+ pride. The fact that the company has not only survived but flourished for over thirty years demonstrates the profound value it provides in creating not just a vacation, but a memory of belonging and collective joy.

What is the one international destination you would most want Atlantis Events to sail to next for a massive LGBTQIA+ cruise? Let us know in the comments.

