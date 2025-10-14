BY: Kara Johnson Published 10 hours ago

Credit: Karolina Grabowski/Pexels

The arrival of October signals much more than pumpkin spice and crisp autumn air; it means Halloween is just around the corner. For many, Halloween is not just a single evening but a full season. It is the perfect time to trade your everyday routine for a spooky, history-laden adventure. A Halloween weekend getaway is the best way to fully immerse yourself in the holiday spirit, whether you crave intense paranormal thrills or want a festive atmosphere for dressing up.

This holiday is a prime excuse to explore locations with genuinely creepy histories. Forget the cheesy store-bought decorations. Instead, imagine walking down centuries-old cobblestone streets, hearing tales of real-life tragedy, or wandering through cemeteries lit only by moonlight. If you love all things spooky, this is the season to book that trip. We have curated a list of incredible Halloween weekend vacation spots that offer a perfect blend of history, festivity, and fun.

Where the Spirits Are Spilling the Tea

Some destinations transform into the Halloween Capital only for a few weeks, but others thrive on a year-round spooky atmosphere. These spots lean into their haunted reputations, offering unique and memorable experiences far beyond a simple costume party.

Get bewitched in Salem, Mass.

Credit: Anete Lusina/Pexels

No list of Halloween weekend vacation spots is complete without the notorious Witch City. Salem embraces its dark history, transforming October into a month-long Haunted Happenings festival. You can visit the Salem Witch Museum, take a walking tour exploring the sites of the 1692 witch trials, or browse the countless shops dedicated to magic and the occult. The town is buzzing with excitement, offering everything from psychic readings to massive costume parades. Book everything early, as Salem is extremely popular in the fall.

Chase the Headless Horseman in Sleepy Hollow, NY.

Immortalized by Washington Irving’s classic tale, this Hudson Valley town fully embraces its spooky legend. Sleepy Hollow offers a more atmospheric and historical take on Halloween, making it one of the most iconic Halloween weekend vacation spots. The town hosts incredible events, such as the legendary Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze, featuring over 7,000 illuminated, hand-carved pumpkins. You can also take a lantern-lit tour of the historic Sleepy Hollow Cemetery, where Irving himself rests—and maybe catch a glimpse of the infamous Headless Horseman.

Explore voodoo, vampires, and vices in New Orleans, La.

New Orleans is celebrated as one of America’s most haunted cities throughout the year. Its rich history of Voodoo, above-ground cemeteries, and dark legends makes it an electrifying Halloween weekend vacation spot. The city throws major celebrations, including the Krewe of Boo parade and spectacular parties in the French Quarter. Take a late-night ghost tour to explore haunted mansions and famous burial grounds, and soak up the unique, mystical energy that permeates every corner.

Dive into ghosts and gothic charm in Savannah, Ga.

Credit: Ashley Knedler/Unsplash

Savannah’s Spanish moss-draped oak trees and antebellum architecture provide a perfectly eerie backdrop for a Halloween getaway. Often ranked as one of the most haunted cities in the US, Savannah offers a refined yet spooky experience. You can choose from numerous walking and pub ghost tours that take you through shadowy squares and past famously haunted locations. The city’s cemeteries, particularly Bonaventure, are stunningly beautiful and rich in tragic and intriguing history.

Experience a global spectacle in Derry, Northern Ireland

If you’re looking for an international adventure, consider flying to Derry in Northern Ireland for Europe’s largest Halloween festival. Known as the birthplace of Samhain, the ancient Celtic festival that inspired modern Halloween, Derry hosts an annual celebration that is truly epic. Events feature fire shows, illuminated art trails, and a massive community costume parade that transforms the entire walled city. It is a deeply cultural and high-energy Halloween weekend vacation spot unlike any other.

Get Your Spook on and Book Your Adventure

Choosing a Halloween weekend vacation spot lets you personalize your holiday, whether you seek historical depth or high-energy celebrations. The holiday offers a unique blend of cultural curiosity and thrilling entertainment. These destinations don’t just observe Halloween. They live and breathe the traditions and stories that make this time of year so fascinating.

Whether you are looking for an intimate tour of a historic cemetery or a massive, world-class costume party, your perfect spooky adventure awaits. By exploring places that embrace dark and mysterious pasts, you gain a deeper appreciation for the tales and traditions that shaped the modern Halloween we love. Don’t let this year’s spooky season pass you by; book one of these unforgettable Halloween weekend vacation spots now.

Which of these Halloween weekend vacation spots would you choose first for a dose of spooky fun? Let us know in the comments.

