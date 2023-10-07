Drake Offers to Pay Medical Bills for Fan with Multiple Sclerosis: ‘Whatever It Takes’

Drake took a moment during his concert on Friday to offer to help a fan who is battling multiple sclerosis.

via Complex:

“I’ma pay whatever it takes to get you get the best help in the world, I promise you that,” the “Hotline Bling” rapper told a woman in the crowd during his Toronto show on Friday.

In the footage posted to Twitter, the Grammy winner said he would even “connect” the fan with his longtime music producer Noah “40” Shebib, who also suffers from MS.

“You know, my brother ’40’ is one of the strongest people on Earth, and he fights through a lot of things,” Drake said, adding, “Maybe y’all can have a conversation.”

Shebib — who has collaborated on numerous hits with the Canadian rapper — was diagnosed with the chronic disease over a decade ago.

MS is a disease that impacts the brain and the central nervous system, potentially causing numbness, tingling, mood changes, memory problems, pain, fatigue, blindness and paralysis, according to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.

Meanwhile, the “God’s Plan” hitmaker, 36, also invited the woman to come back for the second concert in his hometown on Saturday night.

His rep did not immediately respond to Page Six’s request for additional comment.

generosity continued when he also offered to cover the tuition for two other fans who requested financial assistance with their signs.

“This what I’ma do. We payin’ for your tuition tonight,” he said while pointing out the concertgoers in another video recorded during the Toronto stop on his It’s All a Blur Tour.

“And we gonna find five more people that need their tuition paid. I’m taking care of everything,” Drake added as the crowd erupted into cheers.

Drake gets a side-eye from us these days, but this is an incredibly sweet gesture.