21 Savage Cleared to Legally Travel Abroad, Teases Return to London

21 Savage has been given clearance to legally travel outside of the United States and plans to perform for the first time ever in his native London.

Savage’s lawyer, Charles Kuck, told The Associated Press in a statement Friday (Oct. 6) that his client has officially become a permanent U.S. resident and may now go overseas. He cleared a major traveling hurdle after being taken into custody by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents in Georgia in 2019.

Kuck said the Grammy-nominated artist followed “all applicable immigration laws since his initial detention by ICE.”

“His immigration court proceedings have now been terminated and he is a lawful permanent resident of the United States with the freedom to travel internationally,” Kuck said.

Savage, 30, whose given name is She’yaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, spent 10 days in a detention center in southern Georgia before his release. He was arrested in a targeted operation over his visa, which expired in 2006.

The Atlanta-based rapper said he had no idea what a visa was when his mother brought him to the U.S. at 7 years old. He said in a 2019 interview with the AP that immigrants like him who lived in America illegally as children should automatically become U.S. citizens.

Savage said the visa application process discourages many immigrants who don’t have documents because it “hangs over your head forever.”

Savage made his announcement about returning to London via Instagram. The “London I’m Coming Home” video features memories from his childhood and is meant to tease his upcoming return to the U.K.

“This marks a milestone for the superstar as he will soon perform for the first time in London. More information to follow soon,” reads a press release from the rapper.

A source previously told Billboard that 21 Savage is planning an international tour.

21 Savage is putting that passport to work by joining Drake in Canada last evening, marking the first time he was legally permitted to travel outside the United States.