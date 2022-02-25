Drake Offers To Buy Jamaican Patty Restaurant After Closure Announcement [Photos]

According to reports, Drake is now looking to save a Toronto Jamaican patty institution, Randy’s Take-Out.

via: Rap-Up

Earlier this week, Toronto’s iconic Jamaican patty eatery Randy’s abruptly announced that they are closing their doors. A staff member tells blogTO that the closure is due to manufacturing and supply chain issues. Customers were informed on Instagram that Randy’s final day of operation would be Saturday, Feb. 26.

eTalk anchor Tyrone Edwards took to Instagram to share the disappointing news with his followers including Drake, who offered to buy the local institution.

“I’ll buy Randy’s right now,” commented the 6 God.

In an Instagram post by @mr1LOVETO, Toronto’s very own @Drake says he is interested in buying Randy’s. pic.twitter.com/1JbW32Jrbt — Kris Pangilinan (@KrisReports) February 24, 2022

It’s unclear if Drake is serious with his offer, but Edwards said he would try to link him with the powers that be.

Randy’s has been around since 1979 and is known for having the best patties in Toronto. Their famous beef hand pies are made in house and come in signature red boxes, which often inspire long lines.

This would not be the first time Drake has ventured into the culinary world. In 2015, he opened a restaurant with famed Canadian chef Susur Lee called Frings before it closed three years later. He is also an investor in faux-chicken maker Daring Foods and owns a minority stake in Dave’s Hot Chicken.

The owners told CTV News that they have yet to receive a formal offer from Drizzy but are hopeful Randy’s can be saved.