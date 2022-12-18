Drake Loses $1 Million on World Cup Final Despite Picking Argentina to Win

Drake lost a $1 million bet on the World Cup final, despite picking World Cup champions Argentina to win.

via Complex:

As shown in the screenshot below, which Drizzy posted on his Instagram on Saturday night, the Toronto rapper placed his bet in the 1×2 market, which doesn’t account for extra time. Of course, Lionel Messi did end up leading Argentina to their first World Cup win since 1986, but only after a 4-2 penalty shootout.

France’s Kylian Mbappé tied the game 3-3 with a penalty kick in extra time.

It’s the latest big bet Drake’s posted this year.

Back in February, Drake took home $1.4 million in winnings after placing $1.26 million between three wagers for the Rams to win the Super Bowl over the Cincinnati Bengals.

In April, the longtime Kentucky Wildcats fan lost $100,000 after the Duke Blue Devils lost to the North Carolina Tar Heels in the Final Four. “I’m a Wildcat for life but I’m riding with @getfadedinc team for this one,” he wrote when announcing the wager. The Blue Devils lost 81-77 to the Tar Heels, in a game that marked the end of coach Mike Krzyzewski’s 47-year career.

Drake made up for it a month later after putting $200,000 Canadian—which at the time worked out to about $158,623 American—on the Warriors to win the Western Conference, which they did en route to winning another NBA title.

We don’t want to be the ones to say it, but Drake might have a bit of a gambling problem.

Drake lost his $1M #FIFAWorldCup bet due to Kylian Mbappé’s last-minute goal before the penalty shootout. pic.twitter.com/MyAlzz561d — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 18, 2022