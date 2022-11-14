Drake Lost $2 Million After Placing A Bet On UFC Fighter Israel Adesanya [Photo]

Drake lost a cool $2 Million after betting on a UFC title fight.

via: Uproxx

On his Instagram story, Drake shared a screenshot of the bet he placed on Stake, captioned “Been focused on the album I gotta get back to stacking up.”

As a result of the bet, Drake lost $2 million.

Drake loses $2 million bet backing UFC fighter Israel Adesanya to win last night. pic.twitter.com/SwjCEGVvBI — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 13, 2022

It appears Drake may also soon be in the hole for more money. Last week, after the release of Her Loss, Vogue filed a lawsuit against Drake and 21 for creating a fake Vogue cover to promote their album.

According to TMZ, Vogue‘s parent company Conde Nast said Vogue and its editor-in-chief Anna Wintour “‘have not endorsed [Her Loss] in any way’”… and have asked multiple times for all promos using the Vogue name to be taken down, but nothing’s been done.”

At the time of writing, neither Drake nor 21 Savage have publically commented on the matter. Though it shouldn’t burn too much of a hole in Drake’s pocket, because as he raps on “Major Distribution,” he is currently doing “Bad Bunny numbers” on streaming platforms. “It’s a robbery,” he continues, “500 million, just for Aubrey.”