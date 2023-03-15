Drake Fans Are Outraged Over Insane Ticket Prices For The “It’s All A Blur” Tour [Photos]

Following their collaborative album Her Loss, the Drake and 21 Savage will perform 29 dates from June to September in cities across North America.

via: HotNewHipHop

Drake is looking to everyone’s dollar for tickets for the It’s All A Blur tour with 21 Savage. The Toronto rapper formally announced the dates for his tour, which kicks off in June, in support of his last three albums: Certified Lover Boy, Honestly, Nevermind, and November’s Her Loss with 21 Savage. However, just when fans shelled out top-dollar to secure tickets to Beyoncé tickets, they’re now going into a mode of desperation to ensure that they can see The Boy live in the flesh this summer.

Though Drake tickets for the general public go on sale this Friday, CashApp cardholders had first dibs on securing their admission to the show. However, it looks like folks will be spending an arm and a leg to enter the show. Tickets are apparently going for $1K, which some felt was as outrageous as the price for Chris Brown’s infamous meet-and-greets last year. Still, people are willing to do whatever to secure spots at the concert, which will undoubtedly be a massive spectacle.

Drake and 21 Savage confirmed they were hitting the road together during the back-to-back concerts at Harlem’s Apollo Theater. Though neither provided much information after hinting at a tour, the information leaked online confirming the title It’s All A Blur. Drake announced the tour with a nostalgic video that captured his rise from his come-up in Toronto to becoming a global selling icon. And, as the tour poster suggests, the tour will likely be commemorative of his tenure in hip-hop.

The tour will kick off in New Orleans on June 16th before hitting cities like Nashville, Houston, Dallas, Miami, and then two nights in 21’s hometown of Atlanta. From there, they’ll do another back-to-back evening in Chicago before going through the East Coast to cities like Boston and New York City. So far, Drake hasn’t confirmed a date for Toronto, though it seems likely that he’s waiting to announce a date for OVO Fest. However, it seems like no matter which show you plan to attend, you’ll likely be spending an extravagant amount on tickets.

Drake concert tickets are 1k??? he better chris brown me on dat stage ??? — Noor? (@Noorthevirgo) March 14, 2023

Drake concert tickets 1k for a seat??? He better sit in my lap and sing in my ears ??????? — ??????’??? (@OvOBrezzzy) March 14, 2023

Mom: what happen to our house Me at the drake concert: pic.twitter.com/wcPy8XYuDC — SOSA (@sosafelloff) March 14, 2023

I’m trying to save my money and here come Drake with a concert ? — Big Bee (@gotpinkbtchh) March 13, 2023

damn.. have y’all heard the news?? drake just cancelled his tour, don’t even look it up just trust me — ? (@mxchelec) March 14, 2023

Buy her Drake tickets it’s the bare minimum — Le (@leeoopando) March 14, 2023