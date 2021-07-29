Drake to Exec Produce Documentary on Experiences of Black Hockey Players

Drake, LeBron James, Maverick Carter, and Adel ‘Future’ Nur have teamed up to executive produce a documentary on Black hockey players and their experiences with discrimination.

via Complex:

Dubbed Black Ice, the full-length feature will be directed by Oscar nominee Hubert Davis, and explore “the history, influence and racialized journey of Black hockey players,” as well as the systemic racism they’ve faced in the game. It will chronicle the journey of Black players in the sport, from the Colored Hockey League in Canada’s Maritimes to the present-day NHL, where they continue to face obstacles and marginalization in an overwhelmingly white league.

“I was not only surprised but inspired to learn about the stories of the often overlooked and unheralded Black pioneers of hockey,” said Davis in a statement. “I think it is more important than ever before for all generations, particularly young people of colour, to understand and see the diverse faces who have contributed and shaped one the essential fabrics of our country.”

Davis is best known for his 2005 documentary Hardwood, for which he became the first Black Canadian director to be nominated for an Oscar. He also helmed Giants of Africa, which followed Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri’s youth basketball program in Africa.

The film will be made in partnership with Uninterrupted Canada and The SpringHill Company, which was founded by James and Carter, and has films like Space Jam: A New Legacy, More Than a Game, and The Carter Effect under its belt. There’s no release date for the movie as of yet.

Drake actually has a history with hockey. He told ESPN in a 2010 interview that he used to play for minor hockey team the Weston Red Wings.

“I was all right. I ended up making it to Upper Canada College hockey camp, which is where good kids get sent,” he told ESPN.

“And then I got cross checked in the neck and my mother wouldn’t let me play anymore.”

Most recently, Drake trolled Justin Bieber for not inviting him to play shinny with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

We know nothing of the Black hockey player experience, so it’s great that their stories are being given such a large platform.