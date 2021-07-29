NeNe Leakes Says Husband Gregg Is Back Home After 6 Week Hospitalization for Cancer Treatment

Gregg Leakes is back home.

On Wednesday, NeNe Leakes updated her followers on her husband’s health, tweeting that she missed a guest-hosting gig on The Talk because of Gregg’s release.

“I was suppose to be hosting The Talk today,” NeNe said, responding to a fan who questioned why she hand’t appeared on the program, “But I got good news that Gregg was coming home after being hospitalized 6 weeks.”

Just last month, the former reality star revealed that her 66-year-old husband’s cancer had returned.

Gregg was previously diagnosed with stage 3 colon cancer, but was said to be in remission two years ago.

We’re happy to hear that Gregg is doing better!

