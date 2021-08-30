Drake Confirms Release Date for 'Certified Lover Boy,' Confuses Fans with Album Artwork [Photo]

Drake’s ‘Certified Lover Boy’ is arriving this week!

After teasing the release date on Sportscenter over the weekend, the rapper took to Instagram to announce that his highly-anticipated album will indeed drop on September 3.

The album was expected to drop in January of this year, but was pushed back so that Drake could focus on his health.

Interestingly enough, the announcement came alongside an array of pregnant woman emojis. After a bit of speculation, it has been confirmed that the artwork is the official ‘Certified Lover Boy’ album art — and people aren’t really feeling it.

See some reactions:

Drake had niggas waiting almost a year for this damn album just for the artwork to be an animated take on Nick Cannon’s photo album. — Yardie B (@ShenaeCurry) August 30, 2021

drake is so weird like im crying why he even made that his cover art im changing that artwork as soon as it drops. — ??? (@bottegaszn) August 30, 2021

Drake and Kanye competing to see who can use the worst possible album artwork and Drake found a way to beat Donda https://t.co/ykznUjLPOJ — Paddington Stan Account (@BullwinkleBoy) August 30, 2021

Kanye and Drake got the 2most most asinine album covers in album artwork history. ?????niggas losing touch — King Allah Carnell ? (@KingAllahC) August 30, 2021

The emoji piece was created by artist Damien Hirst. Anyway, bring on Sept 3!