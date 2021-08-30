  1. Home
  2. News

Drake Confirms Release Date for 'Certified Lover Boy,' Confuses Fans with Album Artwork [Photo]

August 30, 2021 7:57 AM PST

Drake’s ‘Certified Lover Boy’ is arriving this week!

After teasing the release date on Sportscenter over the weekend, the rapper took to Instagram to announce that his highly-anticipated album will indeed drop on September 3.

The album was expected to drop in January of this year, but was pushed back so that Drake could focus on his health.

Interestingly enough, the announcement came alongside an array of pregnant woman emojis. After a bit of speculation, it has been confirmed that the artwork is the official ‘Certified Lover Boy’ album art — and people aren’t really feeling it.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi)

See some reactions:

The emoji piece was created by artist Damien Hirst. Anyway, bring on Sept 3!

Share This Post

Tags:Certified Lover BoyDrake