Netflix's 'You' Season 3 Gets October Release Date + Watch the New Trailer [Video]

Netflix announced that Season 3 of ‘You’ will premiere on Oct. 15.

via Variety:

At the end of the second season, Joe (Penn Badgley) was already eyeing a new neighbor, despite being in a relationship with Quinn (Victoria Pedretti). Season 3 of the psychological thriller will begins with Joe and Quinn married married and raising their son, Henry, in the northern California suburb of Madre Linda. Their family life begins to grow complicated due to Love’s impulsiveness and Joe’s budding interest in that woman who lives next door, especially as he begins to feel trapped by how well Love understands him.

The series is based on the books “You” and “Hidden Bodies” by Caroline Kepnes. Season 2 saw Joe move from New York to Los Angeles to escape his murderous past with a new identity, then fall in love with Love unexpectedly. Season 3 takes the story in a new direction from where the books have gone. (The third in Kepnes’ series, “You Love Me,” was published in April, after the writers’ room on the series planned its story.)

Along with Badgley and Pedretti, “You” stars Saffron Burrows as Dottie Quinn, Tati Gabrielle as Marianne, Dylan Arnold as Theo, Shalita Grant as Sherry, Travis Van Winkle as Cary, Scott Speedman as Matthew, Michaela McManus as Natalie, Shannon Chan-Kent as Kiki, Ben Menhl as Dante, Chris O’Shea as Andrew and Christopher Sean as Brandon.

Gina Girolamo, Leslie Morgenstein, Sarah Schechter and Michael Foley executive produce along with co-creators Greg Berlanti and Sera Gamble. Gamble also serves as showrunner. The series is produced by Berlanti Productions and Alloy Entertainment in association with Warner Bros. Television.

You can watch the new teaser trailer below. We can’t wait to see how our girl Tati Gabrielle turns it

https://youtu.be/yHvX8UIc59M!